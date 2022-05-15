CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.75.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

