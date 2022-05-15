CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 434.91 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $42,801,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 66.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $530,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

