Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the fourth quarter valued at $106,317,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Codex DNA by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 587,668 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Codex DNA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codex DNA by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codex DNA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 311.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

DNAY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codex DNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

