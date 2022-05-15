Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.5 days.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $56.55 on Friday. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.