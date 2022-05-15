Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $277.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.56 million. Cognex posted sales of $269.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

CGNX stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 34.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 23.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,757,000 after acquiring an additional 122,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

