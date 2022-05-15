Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.89.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $451.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

