Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Update

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,585,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,563,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,405,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Coliseum Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

