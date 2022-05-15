Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 962.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 191,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,361 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,770,114. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

