Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in April

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 864,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Columbia Care stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Columbia Care has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

