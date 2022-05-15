Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 23.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 414,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

