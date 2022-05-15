Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 98.8% in April

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the April 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth $40,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

NYSE CCU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 226,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

