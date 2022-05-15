Comparing Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 35.22% 13.83% 4.90% Apartment Income REIT 99.27% 40.71% 11.57%

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Apartment Income REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33

Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 4.63 $47.28 million $0.90 17.06 Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 9.36 $447.62 million $4.70 9.39

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

