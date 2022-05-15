Comparing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electromed and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00

electroCore has a consensus target price of $1.73, suggesting a potential upside of 434.57%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Electromed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electromed and electroCore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 2.97 $2.36 million $0.26 47.89 electroCore $5.45 million 4.19 -$17.22 million ($0.27) -1.20

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10% electroCore -283.37% -55.20% -46.44%

Summary

Electromed beats electroCore on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld device for regular or intermittent use over many years. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

