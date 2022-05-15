Comparing Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) & Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 8.86% -18.97% 8.08% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Zhangmen Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.12 $34.37 million $2.53 1.37 Zhangmen Education $691.12 million 0.02 -$184.72 million N/A N/A

Sunlands Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunlands Technology Group and Zhangmen Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,200.61%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Summary

Zhangmen Education beats Sunlands Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses cover 19 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, engineering management, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

