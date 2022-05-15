Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Up 47.2% in April

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of CDAQW stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

