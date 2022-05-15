Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $22,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 251.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Compugen by 3,305.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 544,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

