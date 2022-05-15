COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSovereign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ COMS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 494,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,854. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in COMSovereign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in COMSovereign by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in COMSovereign by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 110,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

