COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSovereign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ COMS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 494,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,854. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
COMSovereign Company Profile (Get Rating)
ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.
