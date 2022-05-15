Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,800 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 1,691,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 827.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CCRDF opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $4.15.
About Concordia Financial Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concordia Financial Group (CCRDF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.