Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 51,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,091,907.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

