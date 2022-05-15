Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The firm had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 88.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 47.95 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of 56.07 and a 200 day moving average of 58.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

