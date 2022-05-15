Contrasting Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) & CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and CatchMark Timber Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $379.30 million 4.00 $35.40 million $0.49 42.55 CatchMark Timber Trust $102.16 million 3.82 $58.26 million $1.29 6.14

CatchMark Timber Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 9.08% 3.43% 1.94% CatchMark Timber Trust 61.12% 40.09% 11.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin and CatchMark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00 CatchMark Timber Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 155.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

