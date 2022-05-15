Contrasting American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American Tower has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. American Tower pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties pays out 154.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Tower and MGM Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 1 5 7 0 2.46 MGM Growth Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $288.92, suggesting a potential upside of 24.18%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 26.72% 30.44% 4.07% MGM Growth Properties 27.27% 4.10% 2.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Tower and MGM Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $9.36 billion 11.35 $2.57 billion $5.78 40.25 MGM Growth Properties $782.06 million 8.35 $205.50 million $1.37 30.39

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Growth Properties. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats MGM Growth Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

