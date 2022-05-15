Contrasting Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Locafy and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 3 14 0 2.82

Match Group has a consensus price target of $134.12, suggesting a potential upside of 73.03%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Locafy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Locafy and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.98 billion 7.41 $277.72 million $0.89 87.09

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy N/A N/A N/A Match Group 9.12% -220.83% 5.84%

Summary

Match Group beats Locafy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Locafy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

