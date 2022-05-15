Contrasting Proterra (PTRA) and The Competition

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Proterra to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million -$250.01 million -0.98 Proterra Competitors $44.74 billion $2.86 billion 70.40

Proterra’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -100.20% -17.39% -12.29% Proterra Competitors -13,351.44% 4.27% 0.53%

Volatility and Risk

Proterra has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra’s peers have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proterra and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 3 0 0 1.75 Proterra Competitors 1066 2606 3010 163 2.33

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.93%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 46.91%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Proterra peers beat Proterra on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

