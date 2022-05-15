Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Director Ralph Garcea Purchases 4,000 Shares

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Ralph Garcea acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$353,800.

CTS stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.15. 856,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,687. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

