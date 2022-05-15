Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 66.6% in April

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,966,100 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the April 15th total of 1,780,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $367.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.76.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

