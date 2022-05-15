Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CSNVY opened at $31.00 on Friday. Corbion has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Corbion from €45.00 ($47.37) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corbion from €43.00 ($45.26) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

