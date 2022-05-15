Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CORS stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250. Corsair Partnering has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

