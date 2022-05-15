Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $108.85 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $102.53 and a 1-year high of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

