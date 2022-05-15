Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.20), reports. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

