Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.20), reports. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.09%.
Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Crawford United (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.