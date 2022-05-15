Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the April 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRARY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.47) to €13.40 ($14.11) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.