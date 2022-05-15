Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the April 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRARY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.47) to €13.40 ($14.11) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.
OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.07.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
