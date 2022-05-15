Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CS stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is -4.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. CWM LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

