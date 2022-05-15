Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.48.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

