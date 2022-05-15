Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CRECU remained flat at $$10.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $16,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,030,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

