Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Up 65.8% in April

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,335,800 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the April 15th total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRLBF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

