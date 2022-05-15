Critical Contrast: Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) & MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND Technology and Applied Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $23.11 million 0.55 -$15.09 million ($1.30) -0.71 Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MIND Technology and Applied Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Blockchain 0 0 4 0 3.00

Applied Blockchain has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 358.33%. Given Applied Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Volatility and Risk

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.68, suggesting that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -65.28% -717.17% -36.48% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats MIND Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. and changed its name to MIND Technology, Inc. in August 2020. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

