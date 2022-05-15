Critical Contrast: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and MAG Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 0.80 $83.06 million $0.23 7.59 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.06 222.33

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.76, suggesting a potential upside of 172.62%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Risk & Volatility

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 13.63% 19.48% 8.85% MAG Silver N/A 1.84% 1.81%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats MAG Silver on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

