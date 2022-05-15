Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

