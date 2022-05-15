Critical Review: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) & Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CrossFirst Bankshares and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 0 1 3.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 1 0 2.50

CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.73%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.06%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 35.81% 11.37% 1.36% Itaú Unibanco 12.84% 16.01% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Itaú Unibanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $206.81 million 3.07 $69.41 million $1.44 8.88 Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.31 $4.96 billion $0.53 9.15

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. As of December 31, 2021, it had nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

