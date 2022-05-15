Critical Survey: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) & Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67 Centerspace 0 4 5 0 2.56

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.61, indicating a potential upside of 55.15%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $104.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $201.71 million 6.50 $610,000.00 ($0.62) -137.73

Centerspace has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Centerspace -1.74% -0.45% -0.21%

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats Centerspace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

About Centerspace (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

