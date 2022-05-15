Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $41.94 on Friday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

