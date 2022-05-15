Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $41.94 on Friday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.
About Croda International (Get Rating)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.