Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$16.76 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.08 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.