Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.
TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$16.76 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.08 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
