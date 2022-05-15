Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the April 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 49,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

