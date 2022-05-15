CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CAPL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 41,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 259.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

