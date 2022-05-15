Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $176.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.