Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Crown Crafts news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,162 shares of company stock valued at $289,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

