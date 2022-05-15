Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,162 shares of company stock worth $289,494. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

