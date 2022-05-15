CS Disco (LAW) and Its Rivals Critical Review

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) is one of 405 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CS Disco to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CS Disco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco N/A N/A N/A CS Disco Competitors -56.83% -66.27% -7.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CS Disco and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $114.34 million -$24.34 million -33.56 CS Disco Competitors $1.73 billion $278.08 million -45,749.41

CS Disco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CS Disco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 0 11 0 3.00 CS Disco Competitors 2850 13660 24812 689 2.56

CS Disco currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.35%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 69.79%. Given CS Disco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

CS Disco beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

