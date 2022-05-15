CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in April

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the April 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.2 days.
CTTOF opened at $3.71 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)
