CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in April

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the April 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.2 days.

CTTOF opened at $3.71 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.