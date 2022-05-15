Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.